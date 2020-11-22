Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) PT Raised to $39.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,862 shares of company stock worth $853,506. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.