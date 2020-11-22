Zacks Investment Research Lowers BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.74.

BLU stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 23,075.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 546,649 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 550,350 shares during the period.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

