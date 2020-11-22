American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Analyst Recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Black Knight
The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Black Knight
Aegon Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Aegon Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley
ValuEngine Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti to Strong Sell
Elbit Systems Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Elbit Systems Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners
Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners
BJ’s Wholesale Club PT Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
BJ’s Wholesale Club PT Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report