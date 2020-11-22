American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

