Comerica Bank Has $330,000 Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of DSP Group worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 284,637 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

DSPG stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.83. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

