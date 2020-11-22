Comerica Bank Sells 635 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Lydall worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lydall by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lydall by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lydall by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lydall by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on Lydall from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $442.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

