Comerica Bank Has $330,000 Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of DSP Group worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 920.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DSP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in DSP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

DSPG stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.83. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

