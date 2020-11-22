Comerica Bank Sells 635 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Lydall worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth about $5,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $24.98 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $442.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Lydall from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

