Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,643,015.20. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,860.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,855 shares of company stock valued at $52,811,190. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $202.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $215.87.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.