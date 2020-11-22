Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,481,710.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $298,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

