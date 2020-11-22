Comerica Bank Sells 1,397 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.45 million, a P/E ratio of 119.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

ETH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.