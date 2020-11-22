Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,185,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

