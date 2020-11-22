Comerica Bank Buys 4,812 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Foundation Building Materials worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

