Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,684 shares of company stock worth $89,941,138 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

