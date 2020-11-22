El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of El Pollo Loco worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

