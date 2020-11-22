Comerica Bank Sells 1,001 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.