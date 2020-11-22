Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,073,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,575,000 after purchasing an additional 562,353 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,769,000 after buying an additional 899,766 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 849,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,800 shares of company stock worth $7,476,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. FBN Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.