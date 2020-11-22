Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Interface worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Interface by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Interface by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Interface stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

