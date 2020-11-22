Comerica Bank Sells 1,397 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,058,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.45 million, a PE ratio of 119.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.