Comerica Bank Sells 1,678 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $263,655.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,290. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

