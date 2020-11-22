Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Foundation Building Materials worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.