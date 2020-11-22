Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

