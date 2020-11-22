Comerica Bank Sells 622 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.