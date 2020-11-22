Comerica Bank Sells 622 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 708,394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 76,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.