Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFS opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $709.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

