Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morningstar by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $1,887,575.04. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $387,335.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,578,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,652,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,855 shares of company stock worth $52,811,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $215.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

