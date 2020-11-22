Comerica Bank Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 435.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

