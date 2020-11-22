Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caleres were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 746,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

