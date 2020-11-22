Comerica Bank Buys 399 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Elastic by 1,614.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

