Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 12,428 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

