Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caleres were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

