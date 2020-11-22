HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading 5.2% Higher

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 398,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 380,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of HC2 by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HC2 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

