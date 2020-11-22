Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Major Shareholder Sells $25,200,000.00 in Stock

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE VRTV opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $298.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 143.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

