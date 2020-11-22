Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 30.4% in October

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

