Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 705,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $528.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.