TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 569,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 961,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TA stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

