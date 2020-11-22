Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:JREIF opened at $4,777.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4,777.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,056.00.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

