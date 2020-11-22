Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Sells $52,601,900.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AHCO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.58 and a beta of -0.11. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after buying an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 86.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $18,912,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 87.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,880 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

