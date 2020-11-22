Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 859,066 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710,067 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 62.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 190,459 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of SVM opened at $7.17 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

