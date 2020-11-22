Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 11.7%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price shot up 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.07. 2,061,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 476,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity.

