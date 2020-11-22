The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Shares Up 10.3%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $6.84. 1,397,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 600,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The stock has a market cap of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

