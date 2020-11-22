Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $208.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $216.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

