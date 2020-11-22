Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGEAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

