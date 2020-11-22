iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 145,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $151.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.29. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

