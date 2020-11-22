iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $151.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

