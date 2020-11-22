Comerica Bank Sells 1,718 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

YNDX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 182.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

