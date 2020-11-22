Comerica Bank Has $405,000 Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yandex were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

YNDX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 182.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

