Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,716 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

