PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $45.76.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

