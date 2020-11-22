Comerica Bank Has $415,000 Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Chuy’s worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 73.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CHUY stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $455.74 million, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

