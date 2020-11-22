Comerica Bank Increases Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Tredegar worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 370.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 126.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of 197.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

